12 year old hosts local film festival

by G Edds / 0 Comments / 3 View / September 28, 2016

By Danielle Wellborn-Taylor

Correspondent

On Saturday, September 17th, Belton’s own Grand Avenue Theater was home to the first annual Rainbow Rose Film Festival.

It showcased local filmmakers of all ages. It was organized and hosted by 12-year-old Emma Rose Gill, owner of Rainbow Rose Productions.

“I’ve been working on this for about seven months, we have 22 films to show today in three categories: trailers, films by kids, and films by adults. We also have 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place awards for each category,” said Gill.

She not only hosted and organized the event but also entered some of her own work into the show.

“I’ve been filming for close to a year now. I make all sorts of films, but I really like to do films that help people, the one I’m showing today called ‘depressed’ is about bulimia, and loving yourself, and that only yours and god’s opinions matter,” Gill explained.

She ran the show like a natural and said it all began about a year ago.

“There was a girls filmmaking class in Austin, and I’ve done acting for about three years. I just wanted to see what it was like on the other side of the camera, so I made a film, and won two awards, and I just thought this is really fun and I enjoy this, so I just said I’m going to get serious at it, says Gill. She has been making films and teaching others to do the same ever since.

Skeebo Reichert was also one of the filmmakers attending the festival. “I entered a short that I did for United Way, it’s based on a true story about a single mother, and how she uses united way, and how it helps her”, said Reichert. Reichert is a corporate photographer, and said, “ I want to branch out a little and help businesses to make short videos, I heard about the festival through the facebook group ‘Central Texas Filmmakers’, and thought it would be a good place to show it”.

Local artists of the Scotty Ray Band were also there for the festival, “We’re doing an hour show for them in the theater, Emma contacted me after a show in Temple, and I just knew we had to do this for her.”, said lead singer Scotty Ray.

