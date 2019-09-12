Groovy 60’s Senior Expo coming to Bell County Expo Center Sept. 24

by Belton Journal / 0 Comments / 73 View / September 12, 2019

The Bell County Senior Expo is held annually at the Bell County Expo Center and is free and open to the public. This year, it will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Expo is designed to showcase how businesses, organizations and activities in the Central Texas area make our community a “Senior Friendly” place to live.

With more than 90 vendors, participants can pick up information on nutrition and fitness, housing, financial planning, pharmaceuticals, volunteer opportunities, hobbies and leisure activities, as well as learning about retirement communities, nursing and rehabilitation facilities, Medicare, Medicaid and after-life arrangements.

The Expo features a wellness center, where Seton Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Audiology will offer various free screenings. Walgreens will also be onsite to provide free flu shots to qualified seniors. The no-pressure, fun-filled day will also include entertainment, special giveaways and drawings for door prizes. There will also be a chance to win a 50-inch and 40-inch TV.

The Senior Expo will host two guest speaker sessions upstairs in the Special Events room. An elevator directly services the room. The first session will welcome Dr. Donald M. Lynch and Podiatry Resident Lily Raga at 9 p.m., and the second session will welcome Tammy Cooper. For more information about this year’s speakers, please see page 16 of the special section available at the Belton Journal office.

Throughout this year’s tab, you will find feature stories on a few of the many companies that will have booths at the 2019 Bell County Senior Expo.

