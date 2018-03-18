14th Annual Book and Author Luncheon raises funds for the Friends of the Lena Armstrong Public Library

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 2 View / March 18, 2018

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

The Friends of the Lena Armstrong Public Library held their 14th annual Book and Author Luncheon at the Harris Community Center on Saturday, February 24. Tickets were $35 per person, and all proceeds benefit the Lena Armstrong Public Library.

Featured authors were Michael Mayes, Martha Deeringer, Paige Britt, and W. Roy Smythe.

“The luncheon and silent auction raises funds for the Friends of the Library. This event has been going on for many years, and I always enjoy listening to the authors speak. The featured authors always present something about their books and the writing process – it’s fascinating,” explained Sarah Maddaford, Young Adult Librarian.

The Friends of the Lena Armstrong Public Library, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, formed in 2001 and supports the library through fundraising and community involvement. The organization coordinates volunteers to help out with library events. Membership levels vary from $1 (student) – $1,000 (corporate). The Book and Author Luncheon, Turtle Fest, and Christmas on the Chisholm Trail are three main events that the organization is involved with. Volunteer opportunities include reading to children during the summer reading programs and distributing books at events.

More information about the Friends of the Lena Armstrong Public Library can be found online at http://friendslapl.org/index.php . Additional information about the library can be found online at http://www.beltontexas.gov/departments/library/index.php or by calling (254)933-5830.

