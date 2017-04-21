2017 Altrusan of the Year given to Belton woman

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 13 View / April 21, 2017

Susan Cory of Belton, a member of Altrusa International of Temple, Texas, Inc. was recognized as the 2017 Altrusan of the Year at a noon awards luncheon at Country Lane Community Room in Temple on Tuesday, April 11. Mrs. Cory is the 40th recipient of this special award, which was established in 1978 to recognize women in the community for distinguished service and leadership. The honor is significant since it is based on written nominations submitted by Altrusa members which detailed Susan’s service and leadership to her local club and the community. Nominations were reviewed by a committee composed of former Altrusans of the Year before the winner was selected according to Committee chairman, Julie Ruiz.

Mrs. Cory became an Altrusan in 2012 and has participated in all major club projects in the past five years. Susan currently serves as a Director for the Executive Board for 2016 – 2018 and has extended Altrusa projects though her grant writing proposals. She served as Publicity Coordinator for the Communications Committee from 2013-2015 and was responsible for the electronic program for Taste of the Holidays, Altrusa’s annual fund raiser for 2015-2016.

Another leadership responsibility that Mrs. Cory willingly accepted was the Project Apple Tree hygiene kit project. In 2013, Susan was Co-Chair for the project which assembles more than a ton of shampoo, soap, and wash cloths into bags for hundreds of Apple Tree children. In 2014-2016, Susan was the Chairman for that annual project to support the Project Apple Tree programs which benefits Belton students. Another Belton area outreach was the CANstruction project which benefited Helping Hands Ministry of Belton. Susan Cory served as Co-Chair for 2 years for that important project according to Dorothy Granfor, President of Altrusa.

In 2015-2016, Susan Co-Chaired four key projects for her club: The Scholarship Committee, Walk to End Alzheimer’s , Sew Hope and Comfort and the Pepper Creek Park Clean-up Project. In her nomination letter, Caroline Jurmu-Kaplan stated” With her warm smile, Susan instills confidence in her team members, shows empathy, thoughtfulness, and is a strong coach. Susan brings out the best in her team and embodies the true Altrusan spirit.”

In the fall of 2016, Mrs. Cory served as the Make a Difference Day Chair for 3 simultaneous projects, ASTRA, Feed My Sheep, and the WELL clothing drive, and furnishing a room at the Well Womens’ Day Center and Hope Pregnancy Center which would encourage reading and quality time spent with the children. The project also included preparing Little Book Bags for new Moms at the Center which included books and needed baby supplies. The goal was to promote literacy by providing more opportunities for the new Moms to read to their children and increase vocabulary skills. Twenty eight Altrusans volunteered 385 hours on this successful project. In 2017, Susan Cory Co-Chaired a new project to support Veterans at Temple VA Hospital. More than 150 residents benefited form the Valentines for Veterans Project conducted in February.

Susan and her husband Walt Cory live in Belton and are members of First United Methodist Church. She is a retired science teacher and educational consultant. A donation in Mrs. Cory’s honor will be made by Altrusa International of Temple Texas Inc. to the charity of her choice.

