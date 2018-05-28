2018 Belton ISD Athletics Summer Camps

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 17 View / May 28, 2018

Belton Tiger Football Camp 2018

Incoming K-6th Grade Camp

June 4 – 6

8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Incoming K- 3rd Graders

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Incoming 4th-6th Graders

Incoming 9th Grade Camp

June 5 – 7

5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Incoming 9th Graders

Incoming 7th-8th Grade Camp

July 30 – Aug 1

8:30am – 11:00am Incoming 7th and 8th Graders

For more information, go to BeltonTigerAthletics.com/

Belton Tiger Softball Camp

Incoming Grades 6 – 9

June 4 – 6, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Incoming grades K – 5

June 11-13, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Softball Camp Flyer 2018

2018 Belton Lady Tiger Basketball Camp

Cost:

Grades 4th-6th ($45)

Grades 7th-9th ($65)

Scholarships are available upon request.

Times:

Incoming 4th-6th Graders – 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Incoming 7th-9th Graders – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Belton High School

Camp Goals: To teach future Lady Tigers the fundamental skills of passing, shooting, dribbling, footwork and defense. Provide drills to work on all summer

Make Checks out to BHS Athletics – Girls Basketball

Mail to: PO Box 711

Belton, TX 76513

Or Give to Coach Gomez

For more information contact Coach Gomez at 254-215-2240 or brenda.gomez@bisd.net.

2018 Tiger Tennis Camp

June 4 – 7, 2018

Beginner: 8 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. $35

Intermediate: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. $45

BISD employees get $10 off. Scholarships are available. Camp will run Monday through Thursday with Friday being a make up day if needed.

Beginner camp: Grades: 3 – 6

Basic fundamentals will be taught while

having fun playing games. The focus will be

to expose young students to the game of tennis.

Intermediate Camp: Grades 7 – 9

The focus of this camp is to help

build the complete player using

drills, games, and conditioning.

Instructors: James Stinson – Head Coach @ BHS

2018 Belton Boys Basketball Camp

Cost: Grades K-9th ($45)

Date and Times: July 23-26

Incoming K-5th Graders: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Incoming 6th-9th Graders: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Location: Belton High School Main Gyms

Sign Up Online: https://bisd.revtrak.net/Belton-Athletic-Camps/Basketball-Camps/#/f/2018-belton-hoops-tiger-basketball-camp

Make Checks out to BHS Athletics – Boys Basketball

Mail to: PO Box 711

Belton, TX 76513

Or Give to Coach Jackson

For more information contact Coach Jackson at 254-215-2312 or trovocie.jackson@bisd.net

2018 Belton Baseball Summer Camp

Where: Belton High School Tiger Baseball Field 600 Lake Rd.

Belton, TX 76513

Dates: Mon-Wed, June 11-13, 2018

Times: 9 a.m –12 p.m.

Fees: $45 **Scholarships available

Registration: On-Line Registration Now Available www.beltontigerathletics.com Click on Tiger HQ then Summer Camps

Checks payable to: Belton Tiger Baseball PO Box 711

Belton, TX 76513

For further information, please call: Head Coach Mark Krueger (254) 215-2235 / mark.krueger@bisd.net or BISD Athletic Dept. (254) 215-2090.

Tiger Soccer Camp

1st – 5th Grades: June 25 -27, 9 a.m. to Noon

6th – 9th Grades: June 28-30, 9 am to Noon

Camp Objective: To have fun while learning technical skills of passing, trapping, ball control, dribbling, heading, shooting, and goalkeeping

On-Line Registration Now Available www.beltontigerathletics.com Click on Tiger HQ then Summer Camps

Registration: 8 a.m. Monday June 25, 8 a.m. Thursday, June 28,.

What to bring: Personal drink container, water will be furnished, shin guards, sunscreen, soccer ball, (Age 6,7, and 8 size # 3 and ages 9,10, and 11 size # 4)

Location: Belton High School Practice Fields (next to pool)

Staff: USSF Licensed Coaches

Cost: $45 (Checks payable to Belton Boys Soccer)

Mail: Athletic Department, Belton High School, PO Box 711, Belton, TX 76513

2018 Belton Volleyball Camp

Camp dates: June 11‐14

Cost: Grades 4 ‐ 6 $45, Grades 7 ‐ 9 $55 **Scholarships available

**Children of Belton ISD employees get a $10 discount.

Times: Incoming grades 7 ‐ 9: 8:30 a.m. ‐ 12 p.m.

Incoming grades 4 ‐ 6: 1 p.m. ‐ 3:30 p.m.

Location: Belton High School

Camp goals: To teach future Lady Tigers the fundamentals skills of passing, serving, setting, hitting, footwork and defense.

Registration: On‐Line Registration on Now Available www.beltontigerathletics.com Click on Tiger HQ then Summer Camps

Make Checks out to BHS Athletics ‐ Volleyball.

Mail to: PO Box 711, Belton, TX 76513

For more information, contact Coach Brodbeck at 254‐215‐2304 Email: krystal.brodbeck@bisd.net.

