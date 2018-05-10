2018 Lady Tigers stayed consistent, hungry throughout season

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 6 View / May 10, 2018

It is important to consider that the Belton Lady Tigers 2018 schedule was vastly more of a challenge than the 2017 schedule.

The body of work was impressive again. Wylie was the season-ending barricade at the end of each season.

Belton hit .418 overall, with 28 home runs, 263 RBI, 352 runs scored, 395 hits, 82 doubles and 11 triples. The Lady Tigers had 131 walks and 35 hit by pitches, to go with 44 sacrifices. They had a team on-base percentage of .497 and .450 batting average (195-for-433) with runners in scoring position.

Avery Drake was honored as the District 8-6A Most Valuable Player for 2018. The junior hit .491 with one home run, 26 RBI, 58 hits, 51 runs scored and 44 stolen bases out of the leadoff spot.

Madison Ward hit in a different role for Belton this season, batting second instead of her customary fifth in years past. Ward (.337, 33-for-98, HR, 35 RBI) had 15 of team’s 44 sacrifices, and was named First Team District 8-6A Outfielder.

Bethany Edwards concluded her excellent four-year with a flourish, hitting .411 with six homers and 39 RBI. She graduates Belton as the career leader in plate appearances (475), At-Bats (402), runs (161), hits (181), doubles (49), home runs (26), runs batted in (161), hits with runners in scoring position (89), runners caught stealing (23), pickoffs (8) and putouts (864). The First Team All District 8-6A catcher is also tied with Alyson Bishoff in career games played with 133.

Caleigh Robinson, the district’s Offensive Player of the Year, had another stellar offensive year. He hit .443 with four home runs, 35 RBI, 31 runs scored, 47 hits, 13 doubles, 15 walks, .535 OBP and hit .426 (20-for-47) with runners in scoring position.

Madison Bartlett’s contribution to the lineup on the field and in the batting order continues to bank solid dividends. The First Team Infielder hit .491 (56-for-114) with 41 singles, 11 doubles, three home runs and 28 RBI. She hit a blistering .577 (30-for-52) with runners in scoring position.

When you look at the sixth through ninth positions, they produced what some one-through-nine spots produce combined.

Izzy Gutierrez (.411, five homers, 29 RBI, .494 OBP), Paige Nunes (.392, three homers, 25 RBI, .495 OBP), Harley Staton (.351, HR, 17 RBI, 7 HBP, .479 OBP) and Mackenzie Bartlett (.325, three homers, 19 RBI, .396 OBP) make up the foundation of the bottom of the lineup that sets up shop for the top five in the order.

Maddison Parker (.541, HR, 20 RBI), Miranda Davila (.500, six RBI, 18 runs scored), Payton Cook (.467, nine RBI, 17 runs scored), Alina Holguin (three RBI), and Madison Sniggs (3-for-6, two RBI) have been solid role players off of the bench.

The pitching staff had a tough time in the Wylie series, with their earned run average going up by a half of a run in two games. They still were 29-8 with 12 shutouts, three saves and a 2.56 ERA. Their strikeout-to-walk ratio was over two strikeouts to one walk.

Madison Cotton (14-4, 31 games, 2.83 ERA, 93 strikeouts, 46 walks) and Taylor Tubbs (10-3, two saves, 30 games, 2.35 ERA, 67 strikeouts, 24 walks) will be seniors in 2019. Hannah Kelley (5-1, 13 games, 2.69 ERA, 33 strikeouts, 10 walks) will be a junior. The trio look as poised as ever to help Belton make a run in 2019.

Head coach Matt Blackburn won his 250th game mid-season and sits at 261-137-1 (.655 winning percentage) in 11 years at the position, all in Belton.

