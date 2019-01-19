2019 Central Texas Boat and Outdoor Show to come to the Bell County Expo Center

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 89 View / January 19, 2019

Special to the Journal

As of this writing, many of our Texas lakes, rivers and ponds are well past their normal levels. The cracks in the dry dirt aren’t visible any longer, and when fishermen can get on the water it’s like fishing a new lake. Looking at a map of Central Texas I can very quickly count over a dozen lakes that are within a reasonable driving distance for a day with your best friend or your family. Fishing, swimming, sailing, water skiing, wake boarding, jet skiing, kayaking, or just soaking up some vitamin D relaxing on the water can be a big stress reliever, and make memories that last a lifetime. Texas is really blessed with beautiful, well managed lakes.

Back before the days of cell phone cameras, and tablets, I was fishing with my sons on a small East Texas lake. We were catching bass on Ice Blue / Pearl Tail Creme worms, when my son Chris picked up a chrome black back Crazy Shad top water bait and long-armed a cast off the back of the boat. Yes, we were fishing out of a boat. With one twitch of his Berkley Lightening Rod a big female bass smashed his bait, and the battle was on! Last week he took a cell phone picture of the old faded out Polaroid photograph we had taken the day he caught his big bass. He swooshed it to my cell phone in a text and said, “Dad, that was almost three decades ago, and I remember it just like it was yesterday!” Well, there you go. I believe you may have a story right now that just popped into your memory. Oh, how much did the bass weigh? Look me up at the Central Texas Boat Show, and I will give you the rest of the story.

Boat show time is here! During three big days, Central Texas finest marine dealers will display boats and outdoor toys of all shapes and sizes at the Central Texas Boat and Outdoor show, in the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. Almost 50 boating designs and models will be available for you to view during the show. The dates are Friday, January 25, Saturday, January 26, and Sunday, January 27. Hours are Friday 4 p.m. – 8p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Adult Admission is $7.00; kids 12 and under are admitted free with a paid adult. Those providing a Military I.D. and Youth 13 – 18 are admitted for $5.00 each. An individual may purchase a pass for only $10.00 and attend all three days!

When you attend the 2019 Central Texas Boat and Outdoor Show you will be able to see and experience numerous categories of watercraft including Aluminum fishing boats, Pontoon Boats, Bass Boats, Kayaks, Center Console Boats, Surf & Ski Boats, Deck Boats, and Personal Watercraft. It is during the beginning of the season that local marine dealers and boat manufacturers work together to offer boat show pricing that adds up to considerable savings on new and existing models. This is the best time to lock in those discounts and savings. Loan Officers will be on hand for those interested in financing their fun!

Marine Exhibitors include Marine Outlet, Bingham Marine, Tightlines, and Waco Motor Sports, Name brands featured are Yamaha WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Tidewater Center Console Bay and Offshore boats, Starcraft Family Fun, Wakeboarding and Fishing Deckboats, Larson Bow Riders, Falcon Bass Boats, G3 Suncatcher Pontoon Boats, G3 Sportsman Bass Boats, G3 Aluminum Fishing Boats, G3 Center Console Bay Boats, Roundabout Boats, Ocean Kayaks, Old Town Kayaks, NUCanoe Kayaks, Basscat Bass Boats, Lowe Pontoon Boats, Lowe Aluminum Fishing Boats, Tracker Boats, Sun Tracker Boats, Sea Doo Personal Watercraft, and Nitro Bass Boats. Many of the boating packages include motors from Mercury and Yamaha Outboards featuring the latest in fuel saving 4-stroke technology. ATV’s and UTV’s will also be on display during the show.

