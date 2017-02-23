23rd Annual Baylor Women’s Brunch

by Josh R / 0 Comments / 22 View / February 23, 2017

Special to The Journal

For twenty-three years the Baylor Women of Central Texas have held their brunch to raise funds for the Central Texas Endowed Scholarship, awarded to students in this area.

This year’s event will be held from 10-noon on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Wildflower Country Club in Temple. Special guest speaker is Leah Jackson Teague, Associate Dean of Baylor Law School for 25 years.

Honored as Distinguished Baylor Woman for 2017 is Joycelyn Mongold Miller. Born in Amarillo, she grew up in Borger and graduated from Borger High, also attending Frank Philips College. She graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She attended the University of Texas in Austin, attaining a Master’s Degree and graduating Magna Cum Laude in Library and Informational Science. She also received an Educational Supervision Certification from Tarleton State University. Her teaching career began in Austin, to Marion, TX, Charlottesville, VA, Lake Zurich, Illinois.

She was Library Director at the Copperas Cove Library, organizing a Friends of the Library group and tripling the funding to the library. She was named Outstanding Teacher by the Killeen Rotary Club in 1992. Her charity service includes sewing blankets, bibs and caps for Hope Pregnancy Centers in Temple and Killeen, Bundle of Joy in Belton Annunciation Maternity Home in Georgetown and Young Lives in Georgetown. She was Chair of the Baylor Women’s brunch and treasurer for the Central Texas Baylor Club from 2008-2016. She has been married to Harold Miller since 1963 and they have two children, Scot and Jessica. They have six grandchildren.

A new honor, established this year, is the Baylor Women of Excellence Award, given to a woman who exemplifies the Baylor Spirit to the Baylor students, parents and the alumni in this area. The first winner of this award is Julie Anne Cowan Mahler. A lifelong Belton girl, with Aggie ties, she changed her heart changed to Baylor when her sweetheart and later husband, Mark, played football for the Bears. They married after graduation in 1991. She was involved in Student Foundation and Campus Crusade for Christ, which deeply affected her life. She and fellow Baylor grads went to St. Petersburg, Russia with Campus Crusade for 13 months short mission. She taught at Central Texas Christian School before becoming a librarian at West Ward Elementary in Killeen.

After 25 years of marriage, working and raising their children, Caroline, Matt and Emily, Julie is still much involved with Baylor. Since Caroline is at Baylor, Julie has brought the Baylor Parents Network to our area. This group supports, informs and engages parents in the life of Baylor. For the past 2 years, she has headed up the Care Packing parties to support the students during final exams. She has regular prayer meetings in her home where parents pray for the University and for their children. The parents also join the Central Texas Baylor Club in the Student Send-Off each fall. Julie works with her husband in the new Mahler Group as a realtor and home stager.

Reservations may be made by calling Paula Lohsa, Chairman, at 254-681-4100 or Pam Dial Taylor at 254-760-8855 by Wednesday, Feb. 22. Tickets are $35 and may be paid for at the door.

Related