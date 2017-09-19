2nd annual Concert for Peace

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 7 View / September 19, 2017

Special to the Journal

International Day of Peace (“Peace Day”) is observed around the world each year on September 21. Established in 1981 by unanimous United Nations resolution, Peace Day provides a globally shared date for all humanity to commit to Peace above all differences and to contribute to building a Culture of Peace. This year, the International Day of Peace (http://internationaldayofpeace.org) will be celebrated along with events that will be held all over the world.

The event will be held on Thursday, September 21, Door: 6:30 Show: 7:30.

The event is being hosted by Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Bell County, 1726 Morgans Point Road, Belton TX

There is a $20.00 suggested donation, but students just pay what they can. (You can get tickets at the door)

All proceeds from concert and sales benefit will go to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas

For additional information please contact Helen: hk123@sbcglobal.net

