30 years strong

by Kierra Pixler / 0 Comments / 4 View / November 7, 2016

Ronald McDonald House

celebrates 30 years

By Adam Zachariah Ramirez

Correspondent

On Saturday, Oct 29, the Ronald McDonald House of Temple (RMH) celebrated its 30th birthday. The event was celebrated at Horny Toad Harley-Davidson from noon to 3 p.m.

The birthday celebration had special guests, entertainment, food, games and prizes all of which were free to the public.

This was an event that many people attended. Susan Bolton, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House of Temple said that people from the community had been coming and going since 10 a.m.

Even with people coming and going, all throughout the day, the celebration stayed busy as the number of guests was always consistent and never slowing down.

Some of the special guest that attended the event where no other than Ronald McDonald, Grimace and the Hamburglar who were always down to take a picture or high-five no matter the age.

The RMH also invited a former guest of the house to come celebrate with them. One of the former guests, Amy Koch even shared her testimony with the crowd with why she was grateful for the RMH.

“I do not know what I would have done without the Ronald McDonald House. Honestly, they were right down the street from the hospital, where our baby was in the NICU, also had two other children to tend to and I was divorced at the time. So my other ones went back and forth. So to be able to have my other kids with me at the Ronald McDonald House and everything they did for us, they made sure we food to eat… They even offered rides back and forth, honestly, I cannot put it in words what we would do without the Ronald McDonald House, “ said Koch.

The McDonalds here in the area where all started with Hal and Frankie Leverson, who were in the McDonald’s business for 50 years.

Both Hal and Frankie have passed, and their daughter Connie was unable to attend the event, but they still wished to present something to the RMH. So Ricky Vasquez, a friend of the family, presented it on behalf of them.

The memento presented, was a statue that was Ronald McDonald helping a child. The statue fits with the theme that the RMH has.

Yet how does reaching a milestone, like 30 years as a non-profit feel?

“Amazing, Temple and the surrounding area have been good to us. It is just a great thing. I remember thinking how do people handle it, coming from a different state or even country and they have to come this far. Some people do not even speak the language so they hand their child over to someone who they cannot even understand. I cannot even imagine,” said Bolton.

