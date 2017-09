by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 9 View / September 15, 2017

Special to the Journal

The Central Texas Area Model Railroaders present the Model Train Show. The cost is $7.00, but seniors and military will receive a $1.00 discount, Please have your military ID on hand. The dates for the show are September 16 and 17, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center in Temple. I35 Exit 303B or 303

For more information, please visit www.centramodrr.com

Related