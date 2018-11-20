Adopting a pet: a lifelong decision

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 8 View / November 20, 2018

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Adding an animal to a home should be a family decision – one that is not made lightly, and one that involves the buy-in of all family members. Adopting an animal is a life-long decision as you are committing to caring for an animal throughout their life. There are many things to consider before the adoption, including but not limited to, the time and cost involved in raising an animal. The costs associated with food, vaccines, veterinary care, and accessories mount up quickly and are often underestimated.

Bree Justice is the Owner and President of Justice 4 Mutts, a nonprofit organization, established in 2015, committed to rescuing dogs from high kill shelters.

“Giving an animal as a gift is not a good idea as the return rate on these gifted animals is high! Adding a dog to a family seems like a great idea to many people, however, once the newness wears off and the challenges associated with integrating an animal into a home arise, we start seeing animals being returned. The top reasons why dogs are returned to us are: people having babies, not having adequate time, typical puppy behavior, and moving,” explained Justice. “During the last two weeks in December, we won’t adopt out animals – the primary reason behind this is while people mean well with surprising a loved one with a dog, adopting an animal should be a family decision and not one that is made spontaneously. Deciding to adopt an animal is a lifelong decision!”

Justice suggests giving a card with a note explaining that the desired gift is an animal and inviting the recipient into the decision making process.

“All of the shelters are full all of the time, but typically in May and June, there is an influx of animals that come in because the novelty of having them for Christmas has worn off, and the full-time responsibility that comes with owning a pet kicks in,” remarked Justice. “Finding ways to get involved in the pet adoption process is a good way to work towards the adoption of an animal.”

Immediate needs for Justice for Mutts include food, blankets and monetary donations to the vet bill at Temple Veterinary Hospital. All donations can be dropped off at Temple Veterinary Hospital or the Justice 4 Mutts sanctuary in Little River-Academy.

More information about Justice 4 Mutts can be found on Facebook @justice4mutts, by emailing justice4mutts@yahoo.com

