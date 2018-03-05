The Adoption Collaborative of Central Texas hosts a foster care and adoption event

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 9 View / March 5, 2018

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

The Adoption Collaborative of Central Texas hosted a foster care and adoption information event at The Gin in Belton, on Tuesday, February 20. The event, open to both prospective, and current, foster and adoptive parents, featured nine child placement agencies from a three-county area.

“Our goal tonight is to bring attention to the need for foster and adoptive parents in the community. Kids removed from their homes do best when they can stay in their communities. We also want to let licensed families meet with caseworkers. The focus is on adoption through the foster care system,” explained Megan Zellner, of The Adoptive Collaborative of Central Texas.

The child placement agencies present networked with families who were interested in learning more about foster care and adoption.

“The truth of the matter is that we have more children needing homes than we have families available. We work alongside families through the licensing process. I love helping kids find permanent homes,” explained Ty Cliffel, Family Development Supervisor with the Settlement Home for Children in Austin. “Tonight, we are here helping families understand the process and answering any questions they might have.”

