Altrusa, AWARE work together, make a difference

November 4, 2016

By Lindsay Starr Platt

Members of Altrusa International of the Chisholm Trail delivered over 130 children’s books and 200 stuffed animals to AWARE Central Texas on Thursday as their Make A Difference Day project. These toys will be used for AWARE Central Texas’ annual fundraising event Christmas on the Farm. Altrusa members also had the chance to learn about the services provided by AWARE Central Texas to Bell County residents.

Director of Development for AWARE Central Texas Harriet H. Brodie said, “You all were so kind! We are so thankful for your group. And we look forward to working with you!”

Altrusa members worked on the project for several weeks leading up the donation for their project. Make a Difference Day is a single day of service nationwide held on the fourth Saturday in October.

“This project served as our Make a Difference Day project to benefit AWARE of Central Texas. We decorated boxes with a Christmas theme and placed them at several places of business and several daycares in Temple and Belton requesting donations of gently used stuffed animals and children’s books to be donated to AWARE. Our members also collected books independently. We donated a total of 246 books and 101 stuffed animals to AWARE,” said Dawn Ray, the project chairman. “We were truly moved and inspired when we heard Harriet Brodie and the others that work with her share their mission and passion. All of us are looking forward to helping AWARE of Central Texas much more in the future.”

Christmas on the Farm will be on December 3 at the Bell County Expo Center. It is an affordable event with Christmas and farm themed activities for the entire family to include hayrides and a “Country Store” for holiday shopping.

“We were so thankful for these ladies making the effort to collect these books and stuffed animals over the last couple of months and are willing to do more. We are thankful for their service to the children of Central Texas,” said Brodie.

