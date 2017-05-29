Altrusa International: Fanning the Flames for Community Service

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 34 View / May 29, 2017

By Heather Regula

Correspondent

Altrusa International of The Chisholm Trail Club President Elizabeth Tanaka held her President’s Planning Retreat on Saturday, May 6, from 9:30 am-12 pm at the Temple Community Clinic. Sixteen club members attended the retreat and participated in annual planning.

“Fellowship among club members is important so we had a potluck brunch. The goal of the President’s Planning Retreat was to organize ourselves for the upcoming year and to strategically plan,” said Tanaka. “Among other things, we will be supporting AWARE of Central Texas. We will be sponsoring the Santa Claus booth at the AWARE Christmas on the Farm event. Our club is making ribbon halos that will be sold at the 4th of July parade and at Christmas on the Farm. Monies raised will go to AWARE.”

This club is comprised of service-oriented and dedicated individuals striving to make their communities better one project at a time. Altrusa, an international non-profit organization, focuses on literacy and other local needs. While Altrusa International celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, Altrusa International of The Chisholm Trail is a relatively young club and is entering its’ third year. A lot of time during the club’s first two years was spent working on club formation and the club is excited about potential upcoming projects.

“Club members are involved in a project where they are cutting out bear patterns and sewing them together for a group called ‘Rare Bears’, who work with children with rare illnesses. We have several other projects in the planning stages,” stated Tanaka. “Altrusa International’s motto is ‘Leading to a Better Community’. As a club, our motto is ‘Fanning the Flames of Community Service. We promote leadership through service projects that will benefit our community.”

Individuals interested in finding out more about Altrusa, or joining the club, are welcome to attend club meetings on the first Monday of each month, at 6 pm, at the Temple Community Clinic, 1905 Curtis B. Elliot Dr. in Temple.

