The ‘American Pickers” are headed to Texas

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 136 View / December 23, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

American Pickers, a History Channel reality show in its seventh year, features Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, antique and collectible pickers, traveling around the United States as they “pick” various items to add to their collections or to resell. These gentlemen seemingly pride themselves on their ability to find treasure where none seems to be. Perhaps even giving value to the phrase “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” The entertaining duo travel the country in search of the latest hidden gem.

Wolfe and Fritz have been friends for over 20 years and balance each other out well. This amusing duo has set their sights on Texas, and have plans to visit our great state soon! While we aren’t privy to the exact dates, we do know that The American Pickers will be in Texas this winter and they are looking for unique personal collections to pick through! Interested in only private collections, Wolfe and Fritz steer clear of museums, flea markets, and other like places where the items are available to the public. Collections pre-dating the 1950-60’s are preferred and the junkier, the better!

Anyone interested in having the American Pickers consider their collection can contact them by calling 1-855-OLD-RUST, or by email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Contact can also be made via Facebook @GotAPic.

For more information about The American Pickers, check them out online at http://www.history.com/shows/american-pickers.

Related