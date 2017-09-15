Annual 4-G 5K raises funds for the Body of Christ Community Clinic

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 9 View / September 15, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

The fifth annual 4-G 5K, hosted by the First United Methodist Church, took place at Confederate Park at 8:30 am, on Saturday, September 2. The race was timed by Profit Event Services and had 95 registered runners. Approximately 20 volunteers were stationed throughout the 5K course – directing participants, handing out water, and helping to keep things running smoothly.

“We have been able to raise thousands of dollars over the years for the Body of Christ Community Clinic,” said Darren Walker, First United Methodist Church Pastor. “This 5K is a great way to get the community together and involved. It is our big fundraiser for the clinic. Our church participates in numerous other fundraising and volunteer efforts throughout the year.”

Ron Martin met his wife, Carolyn, at college in Missouri, in 1965.

“Carolyn and I met in 1965, got married in 1969, and we moved to Central Texas for my job with McLane’s. My wife was a nurse for 40 years, and she passed away on March 15, 2013. We chose the Body of Christ Community Clinic as the beneficiary of our 5K as a way to honor Carolyn,” explained Martin. “I moved back to Missouri in July 2016 – I bought a house up there, and it’s nice to be closer to my family. I drove down here to help and to run in this 5K.”

Paulette Whitfield was participating in the 5K with her grandson.

“This is a great cause, and we are happy to be here today to help raise funds and awareness. My grandson is the runner, so he will probably finish way ahead of me,” laughed Whitfield.

According to Profit Event Services, the oldest registered runner was 78-year-old Les Hallbauer. The first male to cross the finish line was Brett Sharp, with a time of 20:51. The first female to cross the finish line was Amber Gluth, with a time of 21:54.

