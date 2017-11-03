Annual Halloween Carnival brings the family fun

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 4 View / November 3, 2017

Carissa Flores, Correspondent

On Oct. 21, Almer King and his family held their annual Halloween Carnival at the Armstrong Community Center. The carnival has been a place where an entire family can come dress up, have fun, and meet new people now for over a hundred years.

The event originally started in 1915 when the community center was a public school. King had attended that public school since the first grade, where his family operated the carnival since he was a kid. The community center now has been in the King family for five generations since going from a public school to a community center. The biggest form of money to keep the center up and running comes from the bingo game and auction fundraiser that happens during the carnival.

“I love coming to the carnival seeing the people, the kids, and the food,” said Pat Swift, a local resident who has been attending the carnival for over four years.

The carnival is not only fun for kids, but for adults as well. The Halloween carnival also came equipped with its very own haunted house on the second story of the community center. The haunted house included kids from the community, that have attended the event in the past. The haunted house is not the only place where kids can be involved, they can help with the auction by handing out prizes, helping in the fun booths and in the kitchen helping be a cashier.

The community center is not only used for this one spooktacular event, it is also available to rent for all kinds of events.

The community center is a prime place to host events not only for its spacious area but for its price. The center rents the place to people for $100 a day with only a $75 cleaning deposit. When looking for a place to host an event the Armstrong Community Center is one of the obvious choices to consider for both size and price.

For more information on the Armstrong Community Center, please visit their Facebook page.

