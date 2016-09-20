APS assists elderly by putting resources in hand

by G Edds / 0 Comments / 4 View / September 20, 2016

By Kiera Pixler

Correspondent

Adult Protective Services (APS) investigates abuse, neglect, and exploitation of the elderly (65 and older) and persons with disabilities (18-64) who have a substantial impairment.

APS Supervisor Diana Matute said, “We make referrals to community agencies (home health, help centers, etc.) and are able to assist momentarily on a case by case basis.”

APS is not a long term agency.

“We go in assess the situation and try to put services in place to keep the individual safe on going,” Matute said.

For the most part APS is well received by family members and clients, although sometimes people are concerned that APS is there because someone has been abused.

“We explain what our role is “investigating abuse, neglect, and exploitation…” many people think that we are saying they are being abused, but we may only be there to assist with referrals,” said Matute.

APS does not give legal advice or assist with legal matters but does help to point clients in the direction of Legal Aide or advises that, if it is needed, to seek an attorney.

The agency looks for ways to educate the public about what they do and the services that they offer.

“Bell County APS would love to be more involved with the community and present during events, we are eager to get the word out,” said Matute.

Adult Protective Services is a Statewide Program with offices around the state and serves every community in Texas.

If you or someone you know someone who is in need of APS services feel free to contact them at (254) 939-4289 or call the APS Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400.

Related