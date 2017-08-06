Artist 2 Artist Showcase shines a light on local talent

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 10 View / August 6, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

The inaugural Artist 2 Artist Showcase was held on Saturday, July 22, from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m., at Johnny’s Steak and BBQ in Salado. With approximately 100 people in attendance, this event featured 15 artists from Central Texas region. Five different musical bands entertained the crowd, and various sponsors made this event possible.

The Artist 2 Artist Showcase is the brainchild of local photographer John Montelongo.

“The idea behind the event was to bring new eyes to our art community, while providing the artists with an opportunity to network,” said Montelongo. “We were all together in one place, at the same time, and there were endless amounts of networking possible. Artists could discover their new talents and consider the future direction of their talent.”

Jessica Jarolik, of Belton, has been doing art for about 15 years and Saturday was the first time she has ever participated in any show.

“I am mainly self-taught and participated in the Artist 2 Artist Showcase was very exciting for me as it allowed me to get my name out there, and I got to meet so many artists and photographers,” said Jarolik. “I paint with acrylic paints, and I paint anything and everything I can! My work is displayed for sale at Sirril Art Gallery in Salado, and I am available to do commission paintings.”

Jarolik can be contacted through Facebook, or through the Sirril Art Gallery page on Facebook.

Dale Koebnick, a jewelry artist who specializes in metalsmithing, was a participant in the Artist 2 Artist Showcase. She can be found on Facebook and by emailing info@bead-bistro.com.

“I looked forward to a new and different sort of venue to bring notice to my work. It was fun and interesting, and I look forward to the next one,” said Koebnick.

Montelongo intends to bring more showcases to the Central Texas area in the future.

