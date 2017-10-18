Arusha’s: A hidden gem

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 3 View / October 18, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Arusha’s, nestled in downtown Belton, is known for its’ unhurried atmosphere and wide selection of coffees and teas. Many locals venture to Arusha’s to enjoy Open Mic Night, A Cup of Art, and live music events. Arusha’s hosted Free Your Soul Foundation – Brandon Hess, Frank Cimino, and Al Pancho – performing on their circular stage Saturday afternoon.

Frank Cimino, originally from Chile, moved to the United States in 1981 and has practiced law in Bell County for 13 years.

“As an attorney, I’ve spent years mediating and helping people with their problems,” said Cimino. “Over the years, I’ve come to realize that what I am doing to help others isn’t enough. It’s obvious to me now that there’s more to do and I’m doing my best to help others. Music is a big part of my life – I’ve written about 40 songs, and my wife is the inspiration to a lot of the songs. Our Free Your Soul Foundation produces music, promotes up and coming artists, and works towards raising awareness through music.”

Brandon Hess, originally from Santa Rosa, California, performed Saturday with Cimino. Hess has been making music professionally since he was 12 years old, and he learned to play the piano at age 5. His first album, “Fly Away,” was classic rock and pop.

“I produce all types of music,” said Hess. “My inspiration comes from the idea of helping people suffering in countries that have corrupt governments. I want to bring justice and love through music. Music has the power to help.”

Hess sang reggae-inspired tunes and then partnered up with Cimino for other songs. They later joined forces with Jamaican singer Al Pancho.

“I have been working on an album with Brandon (Hess) for Free Your Soul Foundation. We want to raise money and awareness while spreading positive energy and good vibes to people. This is my first time in Belton, and I love this town. The people are so friendly, and I’ve enjoyed my time here,” said Pancho.

The events at Arusha’s for October include Open Mic at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 and Oct. 26. Live music, provided by Isis Lee, will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

