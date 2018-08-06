Arusha’s hosts A Cup of Art featuring Jessica Grace Designs

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 9 View / August 6, 2018

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

A Cup of Art, hosted by My Giving Tree at Arusha’s Coffee, featured the artistic creations of Jessica Grace Designs.

Jessica Shelton, the artistic mind behind Jessica Grace Designs, has been creating her whole life – from painting the classroom windows of her teachers, to working with her sister Jamie to paint the ceiling tiles in her mom’s store.

“My Cup of Art Show today features some of my coffee bean jewelry, essential oil infused jewelry, and coffee paintings. I use Arusha coffee beans in my jewelry,” explained Shelton. “My mom encouraged me to get back into art as I like to paint. I wanted to use a medium that isn’t widely used, so I started experimenting with coffee. Painting with coffee has been a cool experience, and I love how the art turns out. “

The jewelry and artwork created by Jessica Grace designs are sold exclusively at My Giving Tree.

“A love of art runs in the family – three of my four daughters are very artistic. Jessica has always been creative, and I’m so proud of her! It’s incredible to see your daughters blossom into awesome women,” remarked Leila Valchar, owner of My Giving Tree.

A Cup of Art takes place on the third Saturday of each month, at Arusha’s Coffee in downtown Belton.

