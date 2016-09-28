Autopsy confirms Belton deaths as murder-suicide

by G Edds / 0 Comments / 4 View / September 28, 2016

Special to the Journal

On Tuesday afternoon September 20, 2016 Justice of the Peace David Barfield advised that he had received the preliminary autopsy reports from Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science, Dallas. Southwestern ruled that Brain Lee Hand died of a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide and that Ana Christina Hernandez died of a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide.

The investigation continues.

On Sunday September 18, 2016 at 5:11pm Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 1608 Charping Lane Belton for a welfare check. Charping Lane is a private road just east of the Belton City Limits north of FM 436.

Upon arrival Deputies made contact with witnesses at the scene who related that they had not heard from their friends at this address and had come over to check on them. When they arrived they could not get an answer at the door. When they looked into the widows they observed a person lying in bed with some type of wound.

When Deputies entered the house they discovered two deceased persons. Both appeared to be victim of gunshot wounds. Deputies recovered a weapon at the scene.

Justice of the Peace David Barfield pronounced both victim deceased at 7:00 pm. Judge Barfield ordered that both bodies be transported to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science, in Dallas for autopsies.

Sheriff’s Investigators have identified Brian Lee Hand, age 38, 1608 Charping Lane Belton and Ana Christina Hernandez, age 47, 1608 Charping Lane Belton as the deceased.

Sheriff’s Investigators believe based on the evidence that this incident is a murder suicide. The investigation is ongoing.

