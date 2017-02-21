Aware Central Texas announces new Executive Director

by Josh R / 0 Comments / 32 View / February 20, 2017

Special to The Journal

The Board and Directors and staff of Aware Central Texas are proud to announce their new Executive Director, Misty D. Biddick. “She brings quite a resume of experience in domestic violence and law enforcement. We are thrilled at the vision and scope she will be able to add to Aware,” stated Christine Simon, President of Aware’s Board of Directors.

Ms. Biddick is also an Instructor at the Central Texas Police Academy and adjunct Professor of Criminal Justice at Central Texas College. She received her B.S in Criminal Justice from Texas A&M Central Texas and her M.S in Applied Criminology from Lamar University. She proudly served six years in the United States Army and was the Family Violence Specialized Caseload officer for Bell/Lampasas Counties Community supervision and Corrections Department.

Ms. Biddick established the first family violence specialized caseload in Bell County and is an executive committee member of the Central Texas Family Violence Task Force and the Central Texas Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking Roundtable.

Aware Central Texas’s mission is to prevent child abuse/neglect and family violence. This is achieved through education, mentoring and advocacy. Aware Central Texas is celebrating 10 years of prevention in the Central Texas area.

Related