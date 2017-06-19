AWARE Central Texas featured at Belton Chamber Coffee Connection

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 18 View / June 19, 2017

By Haley Watson

Correspondent

On Tuesday, May 30, Belton Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their monthly Chamber Coffee Connection in a new location. Chamber members, Kay Hirrill, Senior Community Marketing Director for Stoney Brook, and Lisa Elliott, LuLoRoe representative, hosted this month’s Coffee Connection at the Stoney Brook Assisted Living of Belton.

Last month’s Coffee Connection featured speaker Misty Biddick from Aware Central Texas. Biddick has worked as the family violence officer for adult probation in Bell County for the last four years and has been with Aware for the last six months.

Biddick shared information with the attendees on the purpose of Aware and how the Central Texas community could help Aware and the families in need.

“Our Mission is the prevention of family violence and child abuse here in Central Texas.” said Biddick.

Counties covered by Aware Central Texas include Coryell County, Bell County, Highland County and Lampasas County. Aware provides families in need within these four counties with four-star education, anger management, juvenile anger management, free parenting classes, in-home parent aid and more.

In the last quarter alone, the Family Violence Unit at Aware has helped over 600 victims here in the Central Texas area. The Family Violence Unit consists of two advocates who assist victims and their families with court cases, finding and providing referrals in the community for jobs, housing, financial assistance and other needs.

“We aim [the Coffee Connection] at nonprofit organizations to come talk to us about what they’re doing.” said Mark Arrazola, President CEO of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Each month we have different speakers from specific organizations or the city.” Alicia McCarroll, Membership Director of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce concluded, “The hosts of Coffee Connection will be chamber members, and the speakers can be anyone who is doing something good in the community.”

Aware is always looking for volunteers and donations. For more information, visit awarecentraltexas.org or call them at (254) 939-7582.

