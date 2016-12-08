AWARE Volunteers help to prepare for their annual Christmas on the Farm

by Kierra Pixler / 0 Comments / 4 View / December 8, 2016

COURTESY PHOTO

AWARE volunteers are counting bookmarks which are being counted out for area schools to give a free admission to elementary age children to attend this year’s Christmas on the Farm. This is AWARE’s 10th year to host this low cost event which is geared to celebrate children and create a wonderful memory of Christmas from yesteryear. Admission is 50 cents per person or $2 for a family. Money raised from this event goes to Aware Central Texas to prevent child abuse/neglect & family violence. Pictured from left-to-right: Helen Alexander, Bernie Curry, Amanda Dickson, Judy Sparkman, Connie McMullar, Leticia Burgos, Tina Marsh.

Related