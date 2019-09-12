BancorpSouth Bank names Jones as community bank President

by Belton Journal / 0 Comments / 75 View / September 12, 2019

BancorpSouth Bank announced Tuesday the promotion of Robert Jones to president – Temple, Texas, community bank. In his new role, Jones will oversee the bank’s four branches in Temple and Little River-Academy, and foster deeper ties to customers and the community in the growing market.

Jones, who has more than three decades of experience in banking, most recently served as senior vice president and commercial lender at BancorpSouth. He was with First State Bank for five years before it merged with BancorpSouth in 2018.

“Robert is an excellent choice to head our Temple market,” said BancorpSouth President – Texas Region Lester Lucy. “He has a great understanding of the banking industry, as well as our customers’ needs.”

Jones received a bachelor’s degree from Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas, and a master’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, Texas.

Active in his local community, Jones is a board member of United Way of Central Texas, board member and past president of the Temple Rotary Club, past chairman of the City of Belton Ethics Commission, past board member of the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County, as well as past president of the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation, the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Belton Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Belton Lions Club.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $20 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates more than 300 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; “Like” us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

