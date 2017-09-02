Barking away again in Barkaritaville

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 5 View / September 2, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Alamo Racing Canines hosted the Barkaritaville flyball tournament at the Bell County Expo Center on August 19-20. Approximately 20 teams from all over Texas, with on average five dogs capable of racing, participated in this relatively small tournament. Flyball is a dog sport involving teams of dogs racing against each other, over hurdles. Four dogs make up the team, and they participate in a relay. The hurdles are ten feet apart, and the height of the smallest dog on the team determines the height of the hurdle. Racing canines must retrieve a ball from the spring-loaded pad and return it to their handler. Flyball is a fast-paced sport that dogs and handlers both enjoy.

“I’ve been involved in flyball for over 20 years, and I’ve been on several different teams. Our dogs are our pets and our companions first and foremost. Different teams have different strategies, but our team races to be the fastest, not necessarily the ones with the most points,” said Teresa York, of Dallas. “We train once a week for about six hours and compete about once a month. I had an aggressive Jack Russel years ago and being on a flyball team helped him. I’ve been competing in flyball ever since. Everyone on our team loves dogs as much as I do!”

Mary Elizabeth Bartlett, and her husband Bart, of San Antonio, were attending a flyball tournament for the first time this weekend. The Bartletts brought Buck to the Barkaritaville tournament to expose him to the sounds and sights of a tournament.

“Our dog, Buck, is very energetic and intelligent. We were looking for an opportunity to get him out and moving, and for something we could do together,” said Bartlett. “We practice once a week with the Alamo Racing Canines group, and we just received our provisional membership in the club.”

More information about the Alamo Racing Canines Club can be found at http://flyball.com/arc/ or by emailing mydogzfly@yahoo.com.

