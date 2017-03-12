BCSD to aid Salado with law enforcement

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 2 View / March 12, 2017

County commissioners gathered for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, to discuss and consider items on the agenda. The minutes from the regular meeting on February 21 were discussed and approved.

Commissioners considered and approved an Interlocal Agreement with the Village of Salado and Bell County Sheriff’s Department to provide law enforcement services. This agreement is to help provide the Village of Salado with law enforcement following the resignation of employees that left the Salado Police Department with one officer.

Killeen Engineering Services was authorized by County Commissioners for a contract in the amount of $25,000.00 to provide Engineering Services necessary for the permitting and engineering of the site for the placement of the modular building on the Killeen Annex Campus.

County Commissioners approved a $236,515.00 contract with Langerman Foster Engineering Company. This contract is to provide for testing services during the construction of the EXPO

Livestock Equestrian Center.

Commissioners also approved another contract with Langerman Foster Engineering Company. This contract will be for a lump sum in the amount of $4920.00. Langerman Foster Engineering Company is to provide Geotechnical Investigation Services for the placement of the modular building on the Killeen Annex Campus.

Also approved and considered by Commissioners was the 2017 Bell County Resolution – Indigent Defense Grant Program. This resolution will designate the County Judge as the Authorized Official to apply for, accept, decline, modify, or cancel the grant application. The resolution also designates Linda D. Ingraham as the Program Director and the County Auditor as the Financial Officer for this grant.

County Commissioners approved of amendment of a contract between the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Vital Statistics Unit (VSU) Remote Birth

Access and Bell County

Commissioners also approved a contract with HTS Texas, Choice Partners for a Scheduled Maintenance Service Agreement. This contract will provide scheduled maintenance for HVAC equipment for one year and four optional renewable years at three locations in Bell County. Locations included in this contract will be, Killeen Annex, Temple Annex, and Bell County Communications Center.

