BCYC names new Director of Family and Children Services

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 13 View / August 28, 2018

By David Tuma, Publisher

Cathy Smith was named Director of Family and Children Services at the Belton Christian Youth Center recently. This leaves Smith in charge of the day-to-day operation of BCYC.

Smith received her Maters of Arts Childhood Ministry at Dallas Baptist University. She has been married for 37 years with seven grandchildren. Her father was in the Air Force and she grew up in England. She was working at a church in Austin before being offered the job in Belton.

BCYC is more than a day care for children. They oversee soccer, flag football, volleyball and basketball leagues. The day care for the very young starts at 6:30 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. The facility can serve 100 in day care and 187 after school children a day.

She put it best: “We are getting flooded with requests for enrolling. We also bus kids and need some CDL drivers. I love the small town living you have here. To go to the grocery store and know people is awesome. Belton is very friendly and it doesn’t matter if you are asking for scholarships. They take the time to talk to you. We hope to advance our accreditation at the school. The board has been just awesome. I wanted to be at a place where I could share the bible with children.”

Related