BCYC opens new Joan Pirtle Early Childhood Development Center

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

Belton Christian Youth Center had their dedication and ribbon-cutting on March 22 for the Joan Pirtle Early Childhood Development Program. The event brought out many familiar BCYC faces and many of the children that attend the center.

Joan Pirtle was a funding member of the Belton Christian Youth Center Board of Directors and has for 35 years been serving BCYC with outstanding leadership and continues to do so to this day.

“The Joan Pirtle Early Childhood Development center is our gift to the community to provide early childhood development care in a Christian atmosphere,” said Glenn Lackey, Board President of the Boy and Girls Club of Central Texas. “I believe Christianity should start in the home but in many cases, both parents have to work or children are being raised in single parent households so that is not possible 24/7. That’s where I want the Joan Pirtle Early Childhood Development center to step in and help these parents as we daily care for and train them in basic Bible principles and attitudes. Teaching them to be in love with Jesus, teaching them to say their little prayers at meal time, teaching them not only to share but, why they should share and love people and teaching them to love their parents and family.”

The previous program that BCYC had was set up as two mothers day out programs. The new program is a 5-day-a-week program license and accredited by the state of Texas. Closing the old program allowed BCYC to prepare for the accreditation and make needed upgrades to the building and playground.

“After visiting with parents daily who have children in our after school program and State Licensing people we knew the need was there. BCYC wants to be the one-stop shop for childcare and learning. BCYC now offers care from six weeks to five years old in the Joan Pirtle center, then K-8th grade after school care and then Nolan Creek Charter (housed in our building) now offers a K- 5-grade school. You can drop your six weeks old – 5th graders

off at 7 a.m. and pick them up at 6 p.m. and we’ll love them, feed them and teach them with our loving staff,” said Lackey.

The new program is currently enrolling children aged six weeks thru Pre-K. For more information or to take a tour of the new center, please call 254-939-5759 or stop by 505 E. Avenue C.

