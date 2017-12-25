BCYC sends aid to Refugio Boys and Girls Club

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 4 View / December 25, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Refugio, a historically rich town nestled in Refugio County, has a population of less than 3,000 as of the 2010 census. Perched on the north bank of the Mission River, the town was a preferred camping ground of the Karankawa Indians. The Spanish Explorer De Vaca entered the area around the year 1520. During the Texas Revolution, the Battle of Refugio was fought at the town, leaving the city in ruins after most inhabitants fled. The discovery of oil in the area in 1928 lead to some growth.

Hurricane Harvey caused record-setting damage and floods when it hit in August. Refugio County, along the coastal bend, was stricken and will be feeling the damage for a while. The 800-square-mile county is home to over 7,000 people. Nearly every structure in the town sustained damage, and the river waters rose due to the 15-25 inches of rain that fell throughout the county.

As news of the widespread damage associated with Hurricane Harvey spread, people everywhere sprang into action. The Boys and Girls Club of Refugio sustained damage, and The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas decided to lend a hand.

“We, at Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, support the great work being done in both large and small organizations across the country. When someone is hurting we all hurt, it was our great pleasure to help out in some small way for the folks in Refugio, Texas who was hit by the Hurricane and who do so much for their youth and community,” said Jon Charles, CEO of The Boys and Girls Clubs.

Miranda Lugo is the Director of Enrichment at BCYC.

“The Professional Association of Boys & Girls Clubs is honored to provide assistance to our sister organization in Refugio at the Boys & Girls Clubs. Our mission as a professional development agency is to build up others, starting with a community that is so resilient even in the face of tragedy,” stated Lugo.

A check for over $10,000 and supplies were delivered to the club in Refugio.

