BEEA Luncheon with Style benefits 4-H scholarships

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 6 View / March 6, 2018

Special to the Journal

On March 17, the 13th annual Luncheon with Style will be celebrated on St. Patrick’s Day at Bell County EXPO! Center at 11 a.m., doors open at 10 a.m.

Donations will also be accepted on theme baskets and a quilt created by Gayle Pomykal, which will be given away at the event. This year’s quilt “Autumn Medley” features fall leaves appliqued on a neutral background in a variety of cotton prints in autumn colors, surrounded by a pathway of blocks in identical fabric.

Ms. Pomykal, BEEA County Chairman, as well as TEEA District 8 Education Chair has donated originally designed quilts to the organization’s fund raiser since 2008. Several of the quilts, over the ten years, were created along with other BEEA member’s participation.

Gayle indicates that she puts her heart into each design, and giving it away is always difficult. Anytime she spends the hours it takes to make a quilt, it becomes a part of her. However, knowing the recipient will enjoy its beauty and comfort makes it all worthwhile.

Entertainment will feature the Hill Country Plungettes, a group of enthusiastic women who perform synchronized drills in a fun routine to peppy music, using glittered sink plungers as props. LaRon Tub, local musician, will share his talent on the Keyboard for listening enjoyment throughout the event.

Fashions will be provided by Cato in Belton, modeled by BEEA members, family and friends, and narrated by Kimberly Marx. Also, 4-H members will model their award winning original designs from the 4-H Fashion Review, which is held in conjunction with the Bell County Youth Fair.

Local businesses have generously donated door prizes which will be given away during the event. Lunch of a loaded baked potato, green salad, dessert and tea will be served.

Tickets are $12.00 each, with age five and under free. Information and tickets are available at 254-931-4034, 254-913- 7111, 254-933- 1649, or Bell County Extension Office, 1605 N Main St, Belton, TX at 254-933- 5305, and BEEA members. Ticket deadline is March 12.

Related