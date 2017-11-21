Bell County Clerk’s Office awarded the Five Star Service Award by the Texas Department of State Health Services

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 10 View / November 21, 2017

By Lindsay Starr Platt, Correspondent

Bell County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 6. The meeting opened up with a moment of silence for the loss of Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Thomas Nipper and also for those affected by shooting in Sutherland Springs, TX.

County Commissioners announced special recognition for Bell County Clerk’s Office and two Bell County Engineers Office employees.

Bell County Engineer employees, Bryan Neaves, P.E., and Stephen Eubanks, Bell County Engineering Technician were recognized by Commissioners. Neaves and Eubanks had given a presentation on “Subdivision Rules & Regulations” at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Central District 8 – Judges & Commissioners Conference on November 1 in Waco.

Also recognized Bell County Clerk’s Office for having received the Five Star Service Award presented by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The award was presented at the 63rd Texas Vital Statistics Annual Conference in Austin. Bell County was one of only 50 county clerk’s offices out of Texas’ 254 counties so recognized and this is the ninth time they have received the award.

Commissioner Judge Jon Burrows announced a proclamation stating that Nov. 6, 2017, as Ed Melton Jr. Day in Bell County. Melton was honored for his more than 30 years of service as minister of Youngsport Church of Christ.

Commissioners approved a contract with Acton Partners, LLC for services in regards to the repairs of the Central Jail tilt walls and roof. This contract estimated at a cost of $20,480.00.

A Field Agreement among U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Wildlife Services, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service – Wildlife Services and Texas Wildlife Damage Management Association, Inc. (Collectively known as the Texas Wildlife Services Program [TWSP]) and Bell County, Texas was approved by Commissioners. This agreement states Bell County pays $3,200 monthly to the Texas Wildlife Damage Management Fund for wildlife damage management services for the period of January 1, 2018, until termination.

Considerations for the approval of a contract with Oldcastle Materials Texas, Inc. dba Wheeler was approved by Commissioners. This contract in the amount of $7,000 is for the restriping and replacement of all the wheel stops in the parking lot adjacent to the Historic Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton. Burrows approved the contract, though he stated he wanted to hold off on this project due to repairs that need to be done to the parking lot that could cause the striping project to be redone.

Considerations were approved by Commissioners for authorizing an Agreement for Litter Pick Up between Bell County and Ivanna Boyd & Mike Frazho for a portion of a County roadway known as South Pea Ridge Road & Old Waco Road.

Commissioners considered the Order Restricting Outdoor Burning (Burn Ban) and it was unanimously agreed that no action will be taken.

Commissioners considered and authorized the approval for the installation of 24 fiber optic cable by Texas Fiber Optic Network for Killeen ISD. This install would be from the east entrance at East Rancier Avenue to Building 10 at the Bell County Juvenile Justice Center in Killeen. This project will be provided at no cost to Bell County.

