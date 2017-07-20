Bell County Comic Con: where local heroes and superheroes meet

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 8 View / July 20, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Comic Con has entertained and educated audiences all over the world for over 40 years, and now Belton can join the ranks of host cities. The Bell County Comic Con will take place at the Expo Center, on August 5-6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The theme is ‘Where local heroes and superheroes unite.’ Discounted tickets will be available to those who serve our community – military, teachers, police, firefighters, EMS, etc… Children tickets (aged 12 and below) are just $3.

“I grew up in the ‘80s and ‘90s before the fascination with the internet – we played in the dirt with our action figures and watched Saturday morning cartoons. Those were the days! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were huge back then,” said Johnny Huang, show promoter. “Now we have generations of people who are fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – the parents in the 29-45 age range grew up playing with them, the kids enjoy the remakes and the classic shows, and the grandparents watched their children grow up fascinated by the Turtles.”

Huang has been involved in over 100 Comic Cons in the last four years and is excited to be organizing Bell County’s first Comic Con.

“This event has been in the works for the past 9-10 months. Our goals for this event have kept us focused throughout the organization of this event,” said Huang. “We aimed to make the Bell County Comic Con cost efficient – we want a family to be able to attend for under $100. We want to educate people about Comic Con – superheroes are part of pop culture now, and a lot of people don’t realize that many of the superheroes originated from a comic book. We are excited to feature amazing guests, celebrities, artists and talent from all over the world right here in Belton.”

Sam Garcia has always been into comics, superheros and dressing up. He has devoted much of his time selling tickets and helping to promote the event.

“I’ve been attending the Comic Con in Austin, and here, I immediately emailed Johnny and asked how I can be involved,” said Garcia. “I do this because I like to see people smile and have a great time, being able to interact with not only kids, but adults as well, is amazing. For the past few weeks, we have been dressing up as superheroes and doing ticket sales at a few theatres within the surrounding area and it’s great to see how people react and how many people show their nerdy side.”

Each attendee will receive a free one-of-a-kind comic book. This unique comic book is being specially created for the Bell County Comic Con. It will allow each person to leave with something to remind them of the Comic Con.

The headline guest is the legendary Kevin Eastman, co-creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. World-class martial artist Ernie Reyes Jr., Partners in Crime, the original four Turtles are some of the other guests who will be at Comic Con. In real Comic Con fashion, not all details have been revealed.

“Over 3,500 tickets have been sold already, and people are flying in from out of state to attend the Bell County Comic Con. It’s incredible to have this combination of talent together,” said Huang.

Bell County Comic Con attendees are in for a real treat as the Ghostbusters car ECTO-1 and the Back to the Future time machine The Delorean will be on display. All levels of Comic Con enthusiasts will be entertained and excited to attend the first ever Bell County Comic Con. Some events are donation driven and will benefit AWARE of Central Texas and the McLane Children’s Hospital.

Discounted tickets are available online at www.bellcountycomiccon.com and tickets can also be purchased at the door. VIP passes provide reserved seating for the question and answer forums, a swag bag, and entry at 9 a.m., an hour earlier than admission for the general public.

“We are looking forward to a great show. It’s going to be exciting – there will be celebrities, food trucks, live music, arts and crafts, and lots of memorabilia, collectibles, and nostalgia,” said Huang.

