Bell County Commissioners reinstate burn ban until September 18

August 25, 2017

By Lindsay Starr Platt, Correspondent

Bell County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on the morning of Monday, Aug. 14 and approved an Order Restricting Outdoor Burning the burn ban went into effect on August 15. County Commissioners Court will consider the burn ban again on Sept. 18.

Motion was approved for the assignment of the service area of Stillhouse Volunteer Fire Department to be reassigned to Central Bell County Fire Rescue’s service area for fire, rescue and emergency medical service first response 911 calls. Central Bell County Fire Rescue will cover the area due to lack of staffing at Stillhouse Volunteer Fire Department.

County Commissioners approved the Final Plat of “North Nolanville Plaza Amended.” The “North Nolanville Plaza Amended” plat is a one-block amending replat of North Nolanville Plaza and is located within the City of Nolanville ETJ.

The County Auditor was approved to advertise for sealed bids for Asphalt Oils and Emulsions for the Road & Bridge Department.

Commissioners re-announced the dates for the presentation of the FY 2018 Budget, for Public Hearings, and for the approval of the Budget and the Tax Rates, all to be conducted in Commissioners’ Courtroom, at the Bell County Courthouse.

August 16 was the date for the First Public Hearing on the Tax Rates at 9 a.m. and Continuation of First Public Hearing on the Tax Rates will be held at 7 p.m.

August 21 is the date for the Presentation of the FY 2018 Budget, Public Hearing on the FY 2018 Budget and Second Public Hearing on the Tax Rates will all be held at 9 a.m.

Meetings for Adopt FY 2018 Budget and Adopt FY 2018 Tax Rate will be held on Aug. 28 at 9 a.m.

The minutes from the regular meeting on Aug. 7 were discussed and approved.

The county commissioners met for a workshop following the regular meeting. Regular agenda items were discussed at the workshop as well as the mention of upcoming county events.

Upcoming Budget planning/implementation, budget follow-up hearings, and departmental updates workshops will be held at specifically listed times at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in Commissioners Conference Room on the following dates: Aug. 17, Aug. 18, Aug. 21, Aug. 22, Aug. 23, and Aug. 24.

Central Texas Council of Governments (CTCOG) Executive Board meeting will be held at 12 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the CTCOG

Building on North Main Street in Belton.

Presentation of Budget, Public Hearing on Budget, and 2nd Public Hearing on Tax Rate will be held at 9 a.m. on Aug. 21 in Commissioners Courtroom.

Workforce Solutions Board meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 24 at the Workforce Building in Killeen.

Code Red Training will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24 at the CTCOG Building on North Main Street in Belton.

