Bell County Commissioners thank KISD for their efforts in helping with Hurricane Harvey

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 11 View / September 29, 2017

By Lindsay Starr Platt, Correspondent

Bell County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 11.

Commissioners approved the of the re-appointment of two Bell County board members, Precinct 3 Commissioner Bill Schumann and Kathryn A. Long. Schumann is reappointed as Bell County Representative on the Bell County Public Health District Board and Long as a Bell County Representative on the Bell County Public Health District Board. Both Schumann and Long will serve for a term of three years from September 11 until September 10, 2020.

Commissioner Judge Jon Burrows read a proclamation thanking Killeen Independent School District (KISD), Dr. John Craft, Superintendent, and John Dye, Director of School Safety, for their outstanding support to the sheltering of Hurricane Harvey Evacuees from Brazoria County.

New members of the Bell County Historical Commissioner were approved by Commissioners. New members include; James Boozeman, Tammy Boozeman, and Will Wiseman of Temple; Coleman Hampton and Marianna Hampton of Waco; and Genevieve Stockburger of Troy.

County Commissioners approved Official Bond of Melinda Luedecke, Bell County Election Administrator.

No one came forward for the public hearing for the approval of a Resolution Regarding the Status of Right-of–Way’s and Remnants of Right-of-Way’s along FM 2410. Motion was passed by Commisioners for the resolution.

Bell County Commissioners took no action to consider a determination whether circumstances are present in all or part of the unincorporated area of Bell County that create a public safety hazard by outdoor burning.

County Commissioners approved the Final Plat of four subdivisions; “Wells Place Subdivision”, “Beulah Bluff-Phase II”, “Dora Addition” and “B&D Mays Addition”. “Wells Place Subdivision” is a one block Subdivision located within the City of Temple ETJ. “Beulah Bluff-Phase II” is a three block subdivision located within the City of Harker Heights ETJ. “Dora Addition” is an amending replat of Lots 760 through 763 in the Sherwood Shores VII Subdivision- Carrousel Section, and located within the City of Belton ETJ. “B&D Mays Addition” is a one block subdivision located within the City of Temple’s ETJ.

The minutes from the regular meeting on August 28 were discussed and approved.

The county commissioners met for a workshop following the regular meeting. Regular agenda items were discussed at the workshop as well as the mention of upcoming county events.

Upcoming Budget planning/implementation, budget follow-up hearings, and departmental updates workshops will be held at specifically listed times at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in Commissioners Conference Room on the following dates: September 14, September 15, September 18, September 19, September 20 and September 21.

Temple Business League will be at noon on September 15 at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple.

Bell County Presentation to Temple Reinvestment Zone will be at 11:30 a.m. on September 18 in Temple City Manager’s Office in Temple Municipal Building.

Greater Killeen Chamber Membership Banquet will be at 6 p.m. on September 21 at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center.

Related