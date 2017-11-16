Bell County Expo Center celebrates 30 years with Alan Jackson and an unforgettable night

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 13 View / November 16, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Alan Jackson’s Honky Tonk Highway Tour wheeled into the Bell County Expo Center for a memorable concert on Saturday, November 4. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. on August 4, and sold out in just three hours. Alan Jackson’s show was the latest in a series of special events commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Bell County Expo Center. Special Guest Lee Ann Womack joined Alan Jackson for this fantastic night. The two country music superstars have performed together several times, at different venues, but it was a first for them to appear together in Belton. Alan Jackson, a 2017 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee, last graced the stage of the Expo Center five years ago.

The show opened at 7 p.m. with singer/songwriter Adam Wright taking the stage and performing several acoustic original songs. Alan Jackson and Lee Ann Womack have both recorded some Wright’s songs over the years. The lovely and talented Lee Ann Womack performed next – charming the audience with songs spanning decades, along with songs from her newly released album. Womack offered hope and encouragement with a captivating rendition of her hit song “I hope you dance,” It was Alan Jackson, however, who brought the crowd to their feet. The country music icon tossed rolled-up tee shirts into the audience and put on a stellar performance.

Debbie and Gary Majdoch, of Austin, have seen Alan Jackson in concert twice before. However, Saturday was the first time they have been to the Expo Center.

“I am so excited to see Alan Jackson tonight! Lee Ann is beautiful and sounds amazing! I’ve been a fan of Alan Jackson for 15 years – all of his music is so good,” gushed Debbie Majdoch.

Saturday’s audience consisted of some unique dynamics – the ages of concert-goers ranged by several decades. Some people lived locally, while others traveled to Belton for the event.

Page and Nancy Glasson are sisters-in-law, and both live in Waco.

“I’ve loved Alan Jackson forever. He’s amazing. As Nancy and I drove down here, we were talking about the playlist for tonight’s concert. We were trying to decide what our favorite Alan Jackson songs are and we just couldn’t come to a decision. He has so many great songs,” explained Page Glasson. “Alan Jackson’s message is tried and true. So many of his songs tell a story and have a meaning behind them. He sings about things that everyone can relate to, and he is so real. His message translates well among many different generations.”

It was a girls night out for Molly Davis, Natasha Lang, and Kacie Edmonds, of the Austin area.

“This is the first time we have been to the Expo Center, and this is a great venue! The acoustics are awesome. We are here celebrating our friendship and being young – this is the first time for any of us to see Alan Jackson in concert,” explained Davis.

Belton was the last stop on Alan Jackson’s Honky Tonk Highway Tour. His most recent album, “Angels and Alcohol,” is the first collection of new music from Alan Jackson in three years. His unique ability to connect with people from all backgrounds and ages keeps his music timeless.

For a complete list of upcoming events at the Bell County Expo Center, check them out online at http://www.bellcountyexpo.com/.

