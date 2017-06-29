Bell County High School seniors receive scholarship awards during Commissioners Court

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 8 View / June 29, 2017

By Lindsay Starr Platt, Correspondent

On Monday morning, June 19, the Bell County Commissioners met for Commissioners Court. The County Commissioners had special recognitions for two Bell County entities; Bell County Historical Commission and Bell County Youth Fair Scholarship Committee.

The courtroom was unusually packed on Monday with students as they were awarded scholarships for their hard work this past year and years past in Bell County Youth Fair. Lindsey Strait of the Bell County Youth Fair Scholarship Committee awarded Bell County Youth Fair Scholarship Awards totaling $50,000 to 10 seniors and introduced the awardees to Commissioners.

“This is our 10th year doing it,” said Strait.

Bell County Historical Commission was honored with the Texas Historical Commission 2016 Distinguished Service Award by the Texas Historical Commission (THC) for the year 2016. Tom Hughes, Chair, Bell County Historical Commission (CHC) and commission member Kim Kroll were presented with the award. THC presents the award each year to CHC’s that document well-rounded programs of preservation and history projects.

Stray animals from the City of Little River/Academy can now be accepted into the Bell County Animal Shelter as Commissioners approved the Interlocal Agreement between Bell County and the City of Little River/Academy.

County Commissioners approved two final plats. Final plats approved were “Dillard Addition” of the Canyon Heights subdivision located within the City of Belton’s ETJ and “Brisbin Addition” subdivision located within the City of Temple’s ETJ.

Bell County Order of support of proposed City of Belton Tax

Increment Reinvestment Zone Boundary Amendment was approved by County Commissioners.

Also approved by Commissioners was to reject all bids received for Shower Renovations at Bell County Justice Center (Loop Jail) due to bids coming in over budget.

The minutes from the regular meeting on June 12 were discussed and approved.

