Bell County Museum hires new Executive Director

The Bell County Museum has recently hired Coleman Hampton as the museum’s Director. Hampton comes to the Bell County Museum from Salado Museum and College Park, where he served as Curator, helping to launch a large-scale museum revamp and merger with Salado College Hill Foundation. Hampton earned a B.A. in History and M.A. in Museum Studies from Baylor University. Prior to his role at Salado Museum and College Park, his experience includes work with Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Mayborn Museum, Dallas Heritage Village, Ray I. Riley Digitization Center, and Baylor University Institute for Oral History.

Coleman is married to Marianna Hampton, an associate professor of Communication Studies at McLennan Community College. She is an enthusiastic supporter of museums, culture, and the arts.

“I am honored and excited to take on the role of Director of Bell County Museum. Since my family moved to Central Texas nearly twenty years ago, I have been aware of the positive presence and significance of the Bell County Museum. I look forward to working together with staff, members, and volunteers in our common pursuit of serving the public and preserving the great history and heritage of Bell County”, Hampton said.

The Bell County Museum recognizes that our past profoundly influences our future. The museum collects, preserves and interprets the historic and prehistoric cultural heritage of the Bell County Region, for all citizens, and provides quality traveling exhibitions for their enjoyment and education.

“Bell County is excited to have Coleman Hampton join the Bell County family as Director of the Bell County Museum. Coleman comes to us knowing Bell County, having spent time at the Museum while working on his Master’s Degree at Baylor. In addition, he most recently served as Curator of the Central Texas Area Museum in Salado. We are fortunate to get someone with his education, experience, and energy. I foresee exciting times for the Museum.” Jon H. Burrows, Bell County Judge.

For more information, including membership opportunities, visit www.bellcountymuseum.org or call (254)933-5243.

