Bell County Museum hosts “Unity!: A Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.”

Special to the Journal

The Bell County Museum will host “Unity!: A Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.” on Saturday, January 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event celebrates the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and his efforts to bring equality to all. Several activities are planned: visitors can make a unity banner to be displayed in the museum, and create unity bracelets symbolizing the strength of unity.

Texas State University professor of History, Dr. Dwight Watson, will give a lecture on the Civil Rights Movement and the impact of MLK Jr. at 3:30pm at the museum. Dr. Watson’s lecture is the first in the museums 2018 Lecture Series. Bell County Museum is partnering with The Salado Institute for the Humanities and Salado Museum and College Park on the 2018 Spring Lecture Series.

“The Bell County Museum is proud to celebrate the life, legacy, and teachings of Reverend King. His belief in equality and nonviolence resonate to this day, and will set an example for generations to come,” said Executive Director Coleman Hampton.

The event and lecture are free to the public.

