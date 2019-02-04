Bell County presented with Associate Membership to Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 8 View / February 4, 2019

By Lindsay Starr Platt, Correspondent

County commissioners gathered for their regular meeting on Jan. 28 to discuss and consider items on the agenda.

Bell County was presented with an Associate Membership to Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors (FHAAR). Michael DeHart, Executive Director of FHAAR presented the membership to the Commissioners.

Commissioners approved the recommendations of the 2019-2020 members of the Bell County Historical Commission.

Lyle Zoeller and Jackie McLaughlin reported to the update of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Program. McLaughlin stated that Bell County has one of the largest youth 4-H programs in the state and that Bell County Youth Fair is coming up next month.

Commissioners authorized the County Judge to enter into an Interlocal Agreement between Bell County, Texas, Village of Salado, Texas and the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District. This interlocal agreement is in regards to the conservation of the Salado Salamander (Eurycea chisholmensis). Commissioner Bobby Whitson is designated as the County representative to the coalition under the interlocal agreement.

Commissioners approved the County Judge to enter into a contract with Chaney-Cox Construction. This contract is for the construction of the Bell County Public Safety Operations Building. The building is projected to cost $2,887,560. Other costs will be $48,498 for a six-foot-tall gated chainlink fence for a total project cost of $2,936,058.00

Vulcan Construction Materials LLC, and Texas Materials Group Inc. were authorized by Commissioners for a final renewal option. This renewal is for Cold Mix Limestone Rock Asphalt for the Bell County Road and Bridge Department. April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019 will be the final renewal term.

Commissioners agreed for the Bell County Road and Bridge Department to sell four vehicles. Three Caterpillar graders to Holt Cat through for $690,000. And one John Deere grader to RDO Equipment CO. for $237,740.

Final plats were approved by Commissioners for “Goliad Loop Addition” and “Porter Addition Phase II, Replat #1”. “Goliad Loop” is a one-block amending plat in the Tanglewood Subdivision and within the City of Temple’s ETJ and “Porter Addition Phase II, Replat #1” is a one-block replat of the Porter Addition- Phase II, within the City of Temple’s ETJ.

The minutes of the regular meeting on January 22 was discussed and approved.

The county commissioners met for a workshop following the regular meeting. Regular agenda items were discussed at the workshop as well as the mention of upcoming county events.

Hugh Shine/Legislative Update will be conducted at 7 a.m. on February 4 at Temple Chamber of Commerce.

