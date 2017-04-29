Bell County ready to advertise for sealed bids for two upcoming projects

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 17 View / April 29, 2017

By Lindsay Starr Platt, Correspondent

County commissioners gathered for their regular meeting on the morning of April 17 to discuss and consider items on the agenda. The minutes from the regular meeting on April 10 were discussed and approved.

Commissioner’s Court was presented with the Annual Report of Bell County AgriLife Extension Office. Dr. Donald Kelm, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Director for District 8, presented the annual report and the success they had with the “Path to the Plate” program which helps the community make better food choices and emphasize the role of Texas Agriculture in commonly eaten foods in Texas.

Commissioners authorized the County Auditor to advertise for two sealed bids. Those advertisements will be for the construction of a parking lot on vacant Lot 14, Block 1 on Priest Drive across from the Killeen Annex and for the Bell County Loop Jail Shower Renovations.

Also approved by County Commissioners was the Final Plat Approval for two subdivisions; “Cove Riding Club Addition” and “Nabours Subdivision – Phase III.”

A Public Hearing was held during the meeting to consider approval of a “Resolution Regarding the Status” of the 20’ alleyway within the Original Town of Pendleton, located in Bell County, Precinct 3. No one came forward for the Public Hearing and it was approved unanimously by County Commissioners.

County Commissioners also approved the Audit Engagement Letters with Brockway, Gersbach, Franklin & Niemeier, P.C. This approval was for the Bell County independent audits for Fiscal Year ending September 30.

