Bell County Senior Expo on Sept. 26

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

In recognition of the growing number of senior citizens and retirees in our area, the Area Agency on Aging, Baylor Scott & White Heart & Vascular Institute, Bell County, The Belton Journal, Central Texas Resource Center and Cornerstone Gardens are pleased to bring you the 8th annual Senior Expo.

The theme this year is ‘Mardi Gras” and will be held on Sept. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This free event will feature more than 90 vendors, as well as music by LaRon Tubbs.

The Expo is designed to showcase how businesses, organizations and activities in the Central Texas area make our community a “senior friendly” place to live. Participants can pick up information on nutrition and fitness, housing, financial planning, pharmaceuticals, volunteer opportunities, hobbies, leisure activities, receive free health screenings, learn about different retirement communities, nursing and rehab facilities, Medicare, Medicaid and receive help with making end of life arrangements. The no pressure, fun-filled day also features entertainment and drawings for door prizes.

Come get your free health screening as well. Seton Medical Center Harker Heights will be in the Wellness Center providing free blood pressure checks and glucose checks. In addition, Baylor Scott & White Audiology will be in the Wellness Center providing free hearing tests.

This years Expo will be featuring two guest speakers. The first will begin at 9 a.m., where Dr. Jeffrey B. Michel will speak on preventing heart disease. The presentation “Preventing Heart Disease- what works, what doesn’t and what we still don’t know” will educate seniors on heart disease. John Wessler will follow at 10:30 a.m. with a presentation on “Funding Long Term Care: Insurance, VA & Medicaid Benefits.”

These sessions will be held upstairs in the Special Events room. Parking shuttles will be provided to ensure easy access for seniors. Extra seating will also be available throughout the expo for attendees to rest in between visiting booths.

The Expo Center is located at 301 W Loop 121. For more information, contact Robin Doyal at (254) 939-5754 or visit SeniorExpoBelton.com

