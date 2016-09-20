Bell County thanks City of Copperas Cove for assisting in time of need

by G Edds / 0 Comments / 4 View / September 20, 2016

By Lindsay Starr Platt

Correspondent

After the Bell County Commissioners Court was called to order Judge Jon Burrows recognized the efforts Copperas Cove Police Communication Section for their help during a loss of 9-1-1 services in Bell County in August.

“The general public has no idea these things go on,” said Burrows.

Copperas Cove helped provide 9-1-1 Emergency Support to the Bell County Communications Center during the catastrophic loss of all 9-1-1 lines to the Center during the period of August 4-5. Members of Copperas Cove police, communications, and City Manager Andrea Gardner made an appearance in the courtroom to accept their recognition from Bell County.

“They handled it well and it was a marvelous effort on their part,” said David Hall, Bell County Communications Center Executive Director.

“It is always a pleasure to assist any way we can,” said Gardner.

David Hall was recognized for his service as Executive Director of Bell County Communications Center. Hall will be separating from his position to retire and enjoy time with his wife, Sue Hall.

“We appreciate everything you have done for us,” said Belton City Manager Sam Listi.

“Dave has brought in a level of recognition for our communications,” said Commissioner Richard Cortese.

“Dave has been able to take that group and mold it into something special,” said Commissioner Bill Schumann.

Judge Burrows read a proclamation proclaiming September 2016 as National Preparedness Month. National Preparedness Month provides an opportunity for residents of Bell County to learn more ways o prepare for emergencies in their homes, businesses and communities.

“In Bell County, we have got it made when it comes to emergency preparedness with our first responders,” said Burrows. “Everyone has a role in emergency preparedness.”

Before the agenda items were discussed, the minutes of September 6 meeting were considered and approved unanimously.

Mitchell Jacobs, Randy Ramsey, and Ronnie Goodnight were approved for the reappointment of for another three-year term on the Board of Directors of Bell County Expo, Inc. The term will begin October 1.

Commissioners approved the award of RFP 13-16 to the best overall proposed bid for the Coinless Inmate Telephone System for Bell County Facilities. Securus was awarded the bid with the county.

Judge Jon Burrows reannounced the dates Temple Annex would be closed due to remodeling. Vehicle registration will be closed Sept. 19 until further notice. Vehicle registration can be conducted at the Belton Annex, H-E-B in Belton and H-E-B on South 31st in Temple. Juvenile Probation Office will be closed from Sept. 19 until further notice and has been relocated to the Belton Annex. Tax Appraisal District will be closed Sept. 26 until further notice and has been relocated to District Office at 411 East Central, Belton. Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Place 1 and 2 will be closed from Sept. 19 through Sept. 23. Treasurer Office will be closed from Sept. 19 through Sept. 23 and treasurer activity can be conducted at the Historic Courthouse in downtown Belton.

The county commissioners met for a workshop following the regular meeting.

