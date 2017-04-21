Belton Baseball visits Champion Children at McLane Children’s Hospital

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 44 View / April 21, 2017

By Tony Adams, Sports Editor

The 2017 Belton Tigers Baseball team, in conjunction with Baylor Scott & White McLane’s Children Hospital, visited the young patients at the hospital on Wednesday, April 5.

The visit was part of Belton Baseball’s Home Run 4 Health week.

The team took baseballs to the youngsters and visited with several of them for a few moments. The children were very receptive and grateful.

The fundraising that the Home Run 4 Health Night has raised in the past has helped pay in part for different equipment much-needed for the Children’s Hospital.

It was a tradition that former head coach Eddie Cornblum had started and current head coach Mark Krueger carried on. Midway hosted their Home Run 4 Health Night on April 4, when the Tigers traveled to Hewitt.

On April 7, the scene shifted to Tiger Field, as several of McLane’s Champion Children had the opportunity to interact with the Tigers with pregame pictures and warm up throws on the field. They also had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch before the ball game.

Buckets were passed through the crowd, as donations were collected. Temple Area Professional Firefighters Local 846 began the fundraising with a $400.00 donation and at night’s end, nearly $1,200.00 was raised.

