Belton booms with 622 lots opening up for development this summer

By David Tuma, Publisher
March 20, 2017

By David Tuma, Publisher

More development is happening in the Historic Downtown Belton Area, with the opening of Blends Wine Bar. Two buildings are being renovated along Main Street near the Court House. The old Hamburger King building downtown is being renovated by the Boston family. Fine Lines is almost finished with the renovation of their property on Main Street near the court house.

“I am so impressed with all the improvements in the downtown area,” said Erin Smith, Development Coordinator for the City of Belton.

Arby’s is open for business and Popeye’s should be open this fall. The biggest project in terms of long-term growth is the South Belton sewer line project along IH-35. Design work on this project should be completed by summer.

“We are receiving calls and inquires on land available. There is a lot interest where IH-35 and Hwy. 190 connect,” said Smith. “I think it is going to be a great year for Belton. We had 144 permits submitted in the 3 Creeks subdivision so far. That is just one year.

Dawson Ridge is opening up 140 lots for development. Sendero Estates should open up this summer.

This development with have 182 lots available for homes. Hubbard Branch will have 300 lots in phase I,” said Smith. Phase II will be 200 lots for sale.

