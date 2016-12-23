Belton businesses celebrate the season at Holiday Open House

by Kierra Pixler / 0 Comments / 15 View / December 23, 2016

By Danielle McCarthy Everett

Correspondent

The businesses at River Oaks Center on Lake Road in Belton organized a Holiday Open House last Thursday as a way to spend time with clients and customers while celebrating the season. Participating businesses held raffles, gave away prizes and set up tables with finger foods, cookies, and other treats. Betti Gardner, a financial advisor at Edward Jones in River Oaks Center, organized the open house and invited other businesses to participate.

“It’s common for Edward Jones to have a Holiday Open House, but this is the first time for me to do one and I really wanted to make it bigger than just my office,” Gardner said. “I love Christmas. I love the fellowship. It brings families and friends together that might not otherwise come together the rest of the year, so I think that’s why we do this.”

Gardner invited many to the event, hoping to see some new faces come through her door. The staff at other businesses participating said they also hoped to welcome new faces at the open house and in the year to come.

“We have a lot of information out about our dental practice here at the open house and we’re just trying to welcome new patients to our facility,” said Gayla Jackson, practice manager at Carus Dental where patients were greeted throughout the day with a spread of cookies and other holiday treats.

“It’s a great way to have the community come by and see what we’re all about and see if our services can help them in any way,” said Nancy Finn who owns Just Fitness along with her husband, Pat, and son, Jack. “We were really happy to participate in the day.”

Just Fitness was giving away water bottles and holding a raffle for anyone coming through the door. The Finn family recently took over the local gym and said that even with the new year and new ownership, one thing will remain the same.

“The gym members have been very happy with the way (the previous owners) ran the gym, so we want to continue the same quality of service to the community,” Nancy Finn said.

The staff at YOUphoria Day Spa & Salon was also holding a raffle, offering refreshments and even offering holiday gift advice.

“If you’re not sure what to get somebody, a gift of a massage is a great gift to give,” said Ashley Dyess, a massage therapist at YOUphoria.

Related