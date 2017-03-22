Belton Chamber gears up for spring programs

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 25 View / March 22, 2017

By David Tuma, Publisher

The Belton Area of Chamber of Commerce partnered with businesses in the Fort Hood area to promote National Lemonade Day. The program teaches school children how to run a business by opening up a lemonade stand.

“We have many partners in the Fort Hood area. We wanted to bring this program to Belton. It teaches how to spend a little, save a little and run a business. We are going to be promoting this program in March,” said Mark Arrazola, President of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce.

It is available for school children from elementary to middle school. To sign up your classroom visit forthood.lemonadeday.org.

In April, the Chamber staff will be meeting with parents with children in Belton schools who are in the military. There are many families in this area who are based on Ft. Hood. “We have soldier’s families here in Belton we need to make sure they are taken care of,” said Arrazola.

“After we started this program, we got a call from the Pentagon asking if they could use what we are doing in Belton. They wanted to pass along what we were doing with other communities in the nation. He made sure we didn’t think it was crank call. We don’t get a lot of calls from somebody from the Pentagon in Washington D.C.”

Planning for the July 4th Celebration began in January. The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce continues to grow, with the Belton community adding 71 new members last year. Applications are being accepted for the 14th Leadership Belton Class.

“People are finally realizing Belton is the center of it all in this area. We are seeing more and more people moving into the community. We have great leadership here in our community who manage the growth.

It wasn’t that long ago that north of the old Wal-Mart there wasn’t much there in terms of businesses. Once IH-35 is finished the connection with IH-14 in Belton will be a huge area for development,” said Arrazola.

