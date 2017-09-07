Belton community rallies together to help Harvey evacuees

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 17 View / September 7, 2017

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

Companies, residents and organizations from all over Belton have come together to do their part in helping those displaced by Hurricane Harvey. Many residents from Houston and the surrounding counties have been misplaced from their homes with no where to go and even more are still waiting to be rescued from the rising waters.

Weston Reese, a Belton resident loaded up his truck and boat, along with friends Jon Vandergriff, Frank Lagrange, Cody Bennett, Cole Bennett, Talem Taylor, Luke Gibbs and Justin Ratcliffe to tread into the dangerous Houston waters to help those in need.

“I was born here and I would want someone to come and save me and my family if I was in need,” said Reese. “It wasn’t a hard decision to make. We just packed everything up and headed out to help”

The guys spent over 13 hours working hard to rescue multiple families on three hours of sleep.

“It was all worth it though,” said Reese. “Just seeing the joy on the peoples faces when they noticed that help had come.”

First Baptist Church in Belton has also been very willing to help with evacuees that need temporary shelter.

“We currently have 51 evacuees staying with us, with a capacity of 100,” Said Pastor Craig Pearson. “All of the volunteers and donations have just been awesome”

Upon hearing about the disaster, HEB stepped up and started pulling out all of the stops to insure that the misplaced residents were taken care of. They donated over 25 18-wheelers of products to impacted areas, food banks and first responders.They are also coordinating with local authorities with massive shelter support to take care of evacuated families near their stores.

“Providing aid in times of need is the cornerstone of H-E-B’s Helping Here philosophy, which promises to stand by communities during times of crisis,” said Johnny Mojica, H-E-B Area Community Coordinator. “For more than 110 years, the company has demonstrated its commitment to communities in crisis by donating financial support, emergency supplies, drinking water and food, as well as providing efficient ways for customers to assist those affected by disaster. Partners from all of the Central Texas region’s stores, all 83 of them, will help with the cleanup and volunteer to help serve food in the most affected areas. Partner teams from Copperas Cove, Lampasas, Killeen, Harker Heights, Belton, Temple and Waco will deploy Thursday morning.”

In Belton, H-E-B has donated toiletries, hygiene items and baby products to the Vista Community Church that will help support the Belton, Harker Heights, Temple and Killeen shelters.

If you or someone that you know would like to help, the following items are still needed and can be dropped off a The Vista Community Church in Temple.

Bottled water, Gatorade, non-perishable food items, toothbrushes, kids toothpaste, shampoo & conditioner, disposable razors & shaving cream, bath soap & lotions, deodorant, women’s sanitary needs, towels & washcloths, hair brushes & combs, ponytail holders, diapers size 1-4 & diaper wipes, baby food & formula, baby diapers, baby wipes, kleenex, paper towels, coloring books, crayons, games for kids, body lotion, drawstring bags or totes for people to keep items together.

All sizes of the following:

Packaged women’s, men’s, girl’s & boy’s underwear, bra’s & socks, plain packaged white t-shirts, shoes, bed sheets, pillows & blankets, toys for the little ones, coloring books, crayons, games.

